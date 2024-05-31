Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Declines By 29.3%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:JZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,076. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group comprises about 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.