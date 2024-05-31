Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 62.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the April 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,311. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,087,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

