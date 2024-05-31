Short Interest in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Expands By 100.0%

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

HSPO stock remained flat at $10.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $816,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 124.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 759,850 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 203,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,847 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 343,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 238,632 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

