Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Increases By 200.0%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HMNTY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Hemnet Group AB has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Get Hemnet Group AB (publ) alerts:

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.