Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Rises By 42.9%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTSDF remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.

