Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Rises By 166.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 166.5% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Goldsource Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GXSFF remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
About Goldsource Mines
