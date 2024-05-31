Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Increases By 150.0%

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLADZ remained flat at $25.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

