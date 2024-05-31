Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Grows By 19.5%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 306.0 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

