Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rises By 104.3%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 6,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,572. The company has a market cap of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. electroCore has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. Equities analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in electroCore stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of electroCore at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

