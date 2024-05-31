Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Declines By 96.6%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. 389,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.