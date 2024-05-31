Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Rises By 28.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

