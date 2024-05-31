Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Grows By 137.5%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock remained flat at $41.53 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

