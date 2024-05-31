Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Increases By 32.0%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTCT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 7,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

