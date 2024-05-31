Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Expands By 131.7%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,559,500 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the April 30th total of 2,831,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
BT Group Stock Performance
Shares of BTGOF remained flat at $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.87.
BT Group Company Profile
