Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Expands By 131.7%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,559,500 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the April 30th total of 2,831,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGOF remained flat at $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

