Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreases By 46.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brambles Trading Up 1.8 %

BXBLY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Brambles has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

