Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Increases By 26.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Wednesday.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARQQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 1,246,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

