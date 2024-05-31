Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rises By 50.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Andritz Price Performance
ADRZY opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Andritz has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts forecast that Andritz will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andritz Increases Dividend
About Andritz
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
