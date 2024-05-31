Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Decreases By 46.6%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

3i Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.