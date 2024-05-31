Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FD Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.32) on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 740 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.48. The company has a market capitalization of £381.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,390.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at FD Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.33) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($26,590.04). Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

