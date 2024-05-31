Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.94 and last traded at $58.48. 3,584,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,324,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

