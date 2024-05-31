Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Raised by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,818,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,817. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

