Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 4,793,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.