Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sentage Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of SNTG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 238,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,224. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.
Sentage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sentage
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.