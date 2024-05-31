Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sentage Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of SNTG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 238,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,224. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

