Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Up 0.8%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Seneca Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

