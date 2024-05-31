Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Update

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the April 30th total of 687,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,935,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,819,363. Selina Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.