Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Update

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the April 30th total of 687,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Selina Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,935,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,819,363. Selina Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
Selina Hospitality Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Selina Hospitality
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.