Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,776 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 1.44% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $166,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,053,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 838,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.92. 879,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,273. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

