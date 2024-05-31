Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 6.4%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 49,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 789,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

