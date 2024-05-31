Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKZHF opened at 45.48 on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a 1-year low of 45.48 and a 1-year high of 48.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of 45.48.

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

