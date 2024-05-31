Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.80

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 23208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

