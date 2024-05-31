Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,288,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00.

Samsara Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of IOT opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Samsara by 45.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $8,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IOT shares. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.