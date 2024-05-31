Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $231.00 to $234.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,829,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 6,025,192 shares.The stock last traded at $217.50 and had previously closed at $218.01.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.33.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $4,039,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,620,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 623,070 shares of company stock valued at $179,662,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after acquiring an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

