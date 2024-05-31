Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $401,196.97

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $401,196.97 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saitama has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,907.21 or 0.98675970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00011979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00112033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 54,916,603,430 coins and its circulating supply is 44,002,691,397 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 54,916,603,429.51837 with 44,002,691,396.987404 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00132475 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $424,136.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.