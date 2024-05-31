RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

