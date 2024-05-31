Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $175.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $151.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

