Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$153.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$153.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.38.

Shares of RY stock traded down C$0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting C$147.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,962. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$133.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

