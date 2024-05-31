Roundview Capital LLC Sells 884 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.26. 6,341,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,428. The stock has a market cap of $291.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

