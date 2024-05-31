Roundview Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,454 shares of company stock worth $27,404,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

