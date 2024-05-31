Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 1,990,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,371. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

