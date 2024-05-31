Roundview Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,919 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

