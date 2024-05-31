Roundview Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 5,424,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

