Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,334 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 619,983 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

