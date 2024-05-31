Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after buying an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.41. 1,361,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.81.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

