Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after buying an additional 392,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ferrari by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

NYSE:RACE opened at $407.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.07. Ferrari has a one year low of $283.20 and a one year high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

