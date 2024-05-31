Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML stock traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $966.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,795. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $936.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

