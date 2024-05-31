Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 619,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,976. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

