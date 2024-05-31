Roundview Capital LLC Buys Shares of 730 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $760.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $765.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

