Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $561.11. The stock had a trading volume of 599,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.21. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.16.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,252 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

