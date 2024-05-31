Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 356.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,672. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

