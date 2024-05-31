Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,933.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 898,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 251,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 906,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after buying an additional 722,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

