Roundview Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,194,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.01. 14,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $318.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.